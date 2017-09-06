Welcome to The Bitcoin Pub’s EPIC Bitcoin Resource Repository. This list will serve as the go-to list for ALL things Bitcoin! In order to ensure that we have high quality links with the most value for the community, all users can comment in the thread and recommend links. We will then research the links and add them to the list in the proper section. When giving a recommendation, please provide the following information:

Title and link Brief summary Tell us why you think the link has value.

Guys we want this to be a list created BY the users and FOR the users! I look forward to seeing what the community comes up with! Once again, PLEASE COMMENT BELOW with ANY recommendations that you feel will add value to the community. In addition, please comment with any problems you see such as links not working, etc.

Shoutout to @gio who posted a link in the PUB that included most of these resources! Thanks!

There will also be a contributor list at the bottom of this post listing everyone that contributes.

Getting Started:

Deep Dive Technical Resources:

The History of Bitcoin:

Staying Up-to-date:

Miscellaneous Bitcoin Stats:

Buying / Selling Bitcoins:

Investing In and Trading Bitcoin

HODL Backtesting Spreadsheet (Find out how much you could have made investing in Bitcoin and other Altcoins this year)

Top 7 Chart Patterns for Trading (Learn about the most recognizable chart patterns in trading)

The Bitcoin Pub’s General Trading Strategies Category (See what other users are using to CRUSH the market in the PUB)

Vendors Accepting Bitcoin:

Mining:

Security:

Online Courses:

Documentaries:

Bitcoin Conference Presentations:

High Quality Blogs:

Realtime Exchange Data:

Setting up a Wallet:

Choose your wallet here (Official Bitcoin.org wallet)

You’ll note that there are a variety of options.

Our wallet recommendations:

Note that it is NOT recommended that Bitcoin newcomers use the Bitcoin Core wallet. The Core wallet is much more resource intensive than other wallets and will not function properly unless it is running constantly on an active Internet connection.

Privacy:

The Lightning Network:

Contributors:

@btc2Dmoon