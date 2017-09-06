Welcome to The Bitcoin Pub’s EPIC Bitcoin Resource Repository. This list will serve as the go-to list for ALL things Bitcoin! In order to ensure that we have high quality links with the most value for the community, all users can comment in the thread and recommend links. We will then research the links and add them to the list in the proper section. When giving a recommendation, please provide the following information:
Guys we want this to be a list created BY the users and FOR the users! I look forward to seeing what the community comes up with! Once again, PLEASE COMMENT BELOW with ANY recommendations that you feel will add value to the community. In addition, please comment with any problems you see such as links not working, etc.
Shoutout to @gio who posted a link in the PUB that included most of these resources! Thanks!
There will also be a contributor list at the bottom of this post listing everyone that contributes.
Choose your wallet here (Official Bitcoin.org wallet)
You’ll note that there are a variety of options.
Our wallet recommendations:
Note that it is NOT recommended that Bitcoin newcomers use the Bitcoin Core wallet. The Core wallet is much more resource intensive than other wallets and will not function properly unless it is running constantly on an active Internet connection.
@asharp OMG this is incredible!!! Here’s a couple of links that were helpful when I started:
Blockchain 101 - A Visual Demo by Anders Brownworth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_160oMzblY8
It gives a basic overview of how blockchain works using an interactive web demo that he made here: https://anders.com/blockchain/
